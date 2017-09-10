25°
Strange weather pattern spotted over CQ

HALO: This strange weather pattern was spotted over 1770 yesterday.
HALO: This strange weather pattern was spotted over 1770 yesterday. Ruth Geck
Andrew Thorpe
AGNES & 1770 residents were left marvelling at a strange weather pattern which formed a "halo" over the Discovery Coast yesterday.

Ruth Geck took these photos and shared them on Facebook, prompting an outpouring of reactions from others who had seen the pattern.

Some even blamed it on "geo-engineering" - but meteorologist Annabelle Ford, from the Bureau of Meteorology's Brisbane office, confirmed it was an entirely natural effect.

"This is a good example of a 'halo'" told The Observer after seeing the pictures.

"These are caused by thin high cloud made of ice crystals, called Cirrus clouds," she said.

"Light from the sun (or moon) is refracted through the ice crystals, with different wavelengths of light refracting at slightly different angles, similar to how a rainbow forms."

For more information on "halos" go to http://www.bom.gov.au/calendar/photos/september.shtml

