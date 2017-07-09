Mate's strange gift lands Gladstone man in court

THIS WEEK IN COURT |

A GIFT between friends could be anything, from a bottle of fancy booze, a trusty gift voucher or even the always-reliable pair of socks.

However, a gift given to a Gladstone man by a friend has landed him before the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Trevor Thomas Anderson pleaded guilty to three charges including two counts of breaching bail and one count of possessing restricted drugs.

On October 21, police executed a search warrant at Anderson's house.

Inside his kitchen, officers found 29 Sildenafil tablets; more commonly known as Viagra.

Anderson told police he had received the tablets from a friend and did not have the required prescription for them.

The court heard Anderson had a significant criminal history; five pages long and mostly drug offences.

The two breaches of bail occurred when Anderson failed to report to the police station as part of his sentence for previous offending, on November 7 2016 and again in May this year.

The first breach of bail occurred just three days before Anderson was due to finish a suspended jail sentence for previous offending.

As a result he was committed to face the District Court on that single charge, at an unknown time.

On the other charges, Anderson was ordered to pay a $700 fine, with a conviction recorded.