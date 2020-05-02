Strange end to season for surf lifesavers

Volunteer surf lifesavers have spent more than 320,000 hours protecting beachgoers this season.

A TOTAL of 22 rescues and 155 first aid treatments were performed by surf lifesaving volunteers during the 2019-20 season in the Wide Bay Capricorn region.

It includes Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club and covers from Yeppoon in the north to Hervey Bay.

Volunteer lifesavers saved more than 700 lives across the state during the season, which ends on Monday.

More than 320,000 hours have been spent on beaches since the September school holidays.

The coronavirus pandemic means the red and yellow flags haven't been flying for the past five weeks, but volunteers have continued with surveillance patrols.

Surf Life Saving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden said it had been a challenging end to the season.

"Our members have continued to man their post throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and remained committed to our vision of zero preventable drowning deaths in Queensland public waters," he said.

"The work of our lifesavers has been nothing short of remarkable, especially when you consider the number of lives saved this season."