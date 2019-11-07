Story of Gladstone and gas

Luke Graham is excited about the 3d component of this year's festival.

A NEW film investigating Gladstone's LNG construction boom - A Gas Story - is set to pose questions.

It will also prompt viewers to observe their choices in the town's story of boom and bust, while looking ahead to what Adani's Carmichael coal mine means for Central Queensland.

However, CQ filmmaker Luke Graham is not only exploring the story of Gladstone and the effects of its gas lines, he's also working on another feature-length film, Sharko, which delves into the topic of family lines and their impacts on our lives.

While Sharko - a story about Luke and his famous father Mark Graham, a former New Zealand international rugby league player and NRL Hall of Fame recipient - is expected to begin filming in Gladstone early next year, A Gas Story has recently received Regional Arts Development Fund funding and pre-production work begins early next month.

A Gas Story, Graham said, would be "very topical".

"It's educational and hopefully inspirational as well. It will explore the journey of the gas boom and how that relates to the Adani mine. Is the promise real, is the money real, is it worth the money? Are you prepared for the ups and downs?"

Graham, who also co-ordinates the Capricorn Film Festival from November 20-23, said the intention was to explore the human nature of what happens when an opportunity like this comes into a region and how it is used.

"It's about the good and bad of how Gladstone dealt with its gas boom and how people came out the other end - some good, some not," he said.

"It's about getting an honest account and it's reviewing a point in time in history as we look ahead to the Adani mine.

"I don't know the answer - if the gas boom was good for Gladstone or not."

Graham said filming would be local and as many local people as possible would be employed, with anyone interested in taking part welcome to get in touch and "be mentored".

"That's what we're all about," Graham said.

He said Sharko, with the draft script now in its final stages, would also be filmed in Gladstone where his father has lived for the past 13 years - his wife Jakki Graham is from the region.

Graham said the 95-minute documentary/drama would look at what shapes us and the generations of a family, it would explore masculinity and how it's changed, and the theme of identity.

"It's the story of a son learning about his father's life and also learning about his own - it's everyone's story," he said.

"It just happens to be that my father is a rugby league player and he's achieved so many things in his life.

"There's parts of his life that I didn't know much about so it's going to be an amazing experience and when it's completed as a feature documentary it's going to be something which will hopefully connect with people all over the world."

Graham also said he had last month finished shooting a comedy in Gladstone, Chasing Gold, which was about three senior athletes competing in the national trials for a position on the Australian Senior Olympic team.

"There's lots of locals involved and everyone's a bit quirky and a bit crazy," he said.