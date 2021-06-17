Story of an Aussie icon comes to life on Gladstone stage

A woman who’s cookbooks revolutionised the way Australians cooked at home, has had her colourful life story transformed into a stage production.

On June 24, Gladstone residents will have the chance to see Margaret Fulton the Musical at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The performance is a musical biography of the true Aussie legend and is based on her best-selling autobiography.

Margaret Fulton was known around Sydney’s food circles in the 1950s and 1960s, but it was the release of The Margaret Fulton Cookbook in 1968 that saw her reach super-stardom status which she enjoyed in the decades that followed.

She authored more than 30 cookbooks since that time, all of which have had an extraordinary influence on Australia’s culinary landscape.

Margaret Fulton reigned supreme on our country's cooking scene, awarded an OAM in 1983 and later identified as a National Living Treasure.

Gladstone region councillor Desley O’Grady said Margaret Fulton changed the course of Australian cooking and the way we looked at food.

“Her cookbooks encouraged Australian housewives to experiment with more interesting ingredients, straying from the old tradition of meat and three veg,” Ms O’Grady said.

Ms O’Grady said an exciting workshop opportunity was planned for local singers prior to the Gladstone show.

“The team behind Margaret Fulton the Musical is offering a singing workshop, free to anyone who has a ticket to the show,” she said.

“This group workshop is designed to give singers with little or no formal training an overview of good, basic singing techniques, plus the opportunity to shine on stage in a public performance before the show.

“The workshop will be held from 4pm-5pm at the GECC Playhouse with bookings essential.”

Interested participants are asked to contact the GECC Box Office on 4972 2822. Visit www.gladstoneentertainment.com to purchase tickets to Margaret Fulton the Musical.