Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

Story behind ‘miracle’ pelican photo

by Brianna Morris-Grant
7th Oct 2020 6:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PHOTOGRAPHER has captured a "miracle" photo of a pelican enjoying its lunch on a Gold Coast waterway.

The bird can be seen wolfing down dozens of tiny fish at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir.

University of Queensland professor Dr Nick Hamilton said he didn't even know whether the photo had worked out until he got home.

Photos of a pelican taken at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir on the Gold Coast by UQ professor Nick Hamilton. (c) Dr Nick 2020
Photos of a pelican taken at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir on the Gold Coast by UQ professor Nick Hamilton. (c) Dr Nick 2020

"You see the pelicans eating all the time (but this photo) was kind of a miracle," he said.

"It was only when I got home and was going over the photos I saw it was in focus, you could see everything.

"It's one of my best photos of the year."

The photo, taken at the weekend, has since garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of shares since it was posted to Twitter.

Dr Hamilton said he had seen an influx of interest in his photos and in the city's wildlife since the pandemic.

Photos of a pelican taken at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir on the Gold Coast by UQ professor Nick Hamilton. (c) Dr Nick 2020
Photos of a pelican taken at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir on the Gold Coast by UQ professor Nick Hamilton. (c) Dr Nick 2020

"I think people need some sort of relief," he said.

"It's a really good time at the moment to start going out too, it's spring and the (wildlife) behaviour is quite predictable."

You can see more of Dr Hamilton's photos on Twitter @DoktrNick.

Originally published as Story behind 'miracle' pelican photo

More Stories

Show More
gold coast pelican photography

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 6.

        • 7th Oct 2020 7:04 AM
        Facility that discharged cyanide into harbour given restart

        Premium Content Facility that discharged cyanide into harbour given restart

        News “It’s just sour for me, I just don’t feel comfortable with it.''

        Man puzzled over meth detection

        Premium Content Man puzzled over meth detection

        News Shilo John Barnes was stunned by the fact there was meth in his system after he...

        Our Hometown: Chris jumped at chance to run his own business

        Premium Content Our Hometown: Chris jumped at chance to run his own business

        News The former mines worker is now the driving force behind Gladstone Roadworthys.