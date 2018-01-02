Stormy night: Firefighters called to switchboard explosion

STORM HAVOC: Firefighters gained access to the Young Australian Hotel after a switchboard caught fire.

STORM HAVOC: Firefighters gained access to the Young Australian Hotel after a switchboard caught fire. Andrew Thorpe

FIRE crews were called to the Young Australian Hotel on Tank St late last night after a small fire in the accommodation section.

Patrons of the hotel downstairs heard a loud bang at about 11.30pm, later discovered to have been caused by a switchboard catching on fire.

A man staying in the hotel's accommodation at the time said he had been watching Beverly Hills Cop when he heard the noise right outside his room.

STORM HAVOC: Firefighters were called to the scene at about 11.40pm on Monday night. Andrew Thorpe

"It was that close... gave me a bit of a fright," he said.

The building was being evacuated as fire crews arrived on the scene.

STORM HAVOC: Firefighters gained access to the Young Australian Hotel after a switchboard caught fire. Andrew Thorpe

Aided by police officers and with paramedics standing by as a precaution, firefighters gained entry to the building and were able to extinguish the blaze by about 11.50pm.

Wearing breathing masks, they then searched the two-storey premises and tested the atmosphere before declaring the area safe.

STORM HAVOC: Firefighters inspected the connection before Ergon Energy workers were able to disconnect power. Andrew Thorpe

Tank St was briefly closed by police as Ergon crews disconnected power before being reopened at 12.30am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the cause of the fire was electrical in nature, but said it was not possible to determine conclusively if the electrical issues affecting the network due to the severe storm earlier that night had caused the blaze.