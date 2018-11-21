Storms predicted before maximum temperatures heat up

THE Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the possibility of storms tomorrow morning.

There is also a 60% chance of rain, with north-westerly winds of up to 20 to 25km/h.

A morning shower is also predicted for Friday, with a chance of a thunderstorm in the morning, before clearing up in the afternoon.

While the rest of Central Queensland will be affected by heatwave conditions, Gladstone's maximum temperatures over the weekend will stay around the mid-30s.

The Bureau predicts sunshine throughout the weekend, with no rain in sight.

For Biloela, showers are also expected for Thursday, which could also develop in to thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

However, the weather will clear up on Friday with a 32C maximum temperature, and remain right in to the weekend with temps reaching 37C.

Meanwhile in Rockhampton, weekend maximum temperatures will reach between 37C to 41C, and temperatures in to the new working week will remain that high.