WELCOME: Storms passed through Gladstone on Friday.
WELCOME: Storms passed through Gladstone on Friday.
Storms are welcomed over weekend

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Nov 2019 3:38 PM
GLADSTONE received some unexpected rain relief on Friday night as a storm passed through the Port City.

Gladstone received 13.4mm of rain, taking the monthly total to 18.6mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jonty Hall said thunderstorms developed in the western parts of Capricornia on Friday afternoon which pushed through to coastal areas around Gladstone.

“There was quite a number of falls less than 10mm around the district,” he said.

It’s still significantly below the October average of 60.8mm.

Looking forward he said there was a possibility for more inland storm activity, which could bring rainfall to Gladstone.

However conditions are expected to be fine from Tuesday onwards.

