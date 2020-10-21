Menu
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Central Queensland.
STORM WARNING: Severe weather to impact parts of CQ

kaitlyn smith
21st Oct 2020 3:41 PM
THE Bureau of Meteorology have this afternoon issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Central Queensland.

Both the Central Highlands and Capricornia are reportedly expected to be hit with damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall over the next several hours.

It comes after parts of Rockhampton copped a drenching this afternoon – Port Curtis recording up to 20mm during the hour-long storm.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Central Highlands and the Capricornia over the next several hours.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to move cars under cover or away from trees, secure loose items and stay indoors if possible.

The next warning from BOM is due to be issued just before 6pm this evening.

