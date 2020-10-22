Menu
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Wide Bay region. Photo: Bureau of Meteorology.
News

STORM WARNING: Severe thunderstorms to hit Wide Bay

Megan Sheehan
22nd Oct 2020 5:00 PM

PARTS of Wide Bay could be in for some wild weather this afternoon.

A very dangerous storm over the Wide Bay and Burnett District has weakened but other severe storms are continuing to develop in the area.

The Bureau of Meteorology advises severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

 

View from South Kolan of the approaching storm front. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.
Locations which may be affected include Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Fraser Island, Biloela, Gin Gin and Mount Morgan.

The warning is due to be issued by 6.50pm as the conditions continue to develop.

WHAT TO DO

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

• Move your car under cover or away from trees.

• Secure loose outdoor items.

• Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

• Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

• Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

• Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

• For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:50pm.

For more information and to stay up to date visit www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.

