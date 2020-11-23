Storm activity forecast for Gladstone midweek

STORMS are predicted for later this week across the Gladstone region.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted mid-week storm activity after a fine start to the week.

Up to 15 millimetres of rain is expected from the storm, which could travel north from southeast Queensland late Tuesday.

A BOM spokeswoman said a trough moving from west to east would increase the chances of a shower or even potentially a storm.

“It will probably affect southeast Queensland on Tuesday then make its way up to Gladstone in time for Wednesday,” the spokeswoman said.

“We are likely to see about five millimetres with it, but we could see some heavier falls if storms develop of up to 10 or even 15 millimetres.”

The spokeswoman said the rainfall would ease off into Thursday, bar some potential shower activity early, before clearing up in time for the weekend.