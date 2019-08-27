Menu
AWARD WINNERS: Gladstone Flooring Xtra owners Matthew Connell and Emma Connell at the store's grand opening in 2017.
AWARD WINNERS: Gladstone Flooring Xtra owners Matthew Connell and Emma Connell at the store's grand opening in 2017. Caroline Tung
Business

Store sweeps the floor with national recognition

Jessica Perkins
by
27th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUT of 85 stores across Australia, Gladstone Flooring Xtra has been named both Queensland and national store of the year at the Flooring Xtra National Conference.

Owners Emma and Matt Connell bought the franchise two years ago and said they always wanted their customers to have a "wow” experience when they walked through the showroom doors.

To achieve that, their strategy was to have a spacious showroom for customers to inspect the latest trends and designs with all the colours and textures to suit every home owner, commercial business manager and DIY renovator.

Emma said the criteria for the awards was very specific.

They they were judged based on KPIs outlined by the Flooring Xtra Excellence Program: supplier relationships, brand representation, sales management, marketing and customer experience.

She said those were just a few of the focus areas.

Matt said they had to show excellence in eight key areas.

"We had to demonstrate supplier relationships, a strong store brand, top-notch merchandising, un-matched teamwork, sales superiority, safety targets, business management excellence and innovative marketing,” he said.

Emma said they wanted to provide excellent products and service to keep Gladstone residents shopping locally.

"If we were going to do this, we were going to do it right,” Emma said.

"At the end of two years, it was really our drive to keep people shopping locally and provide the very best in product, sales, advice and installation expertise to make that happen.”

Gladstone Observer

