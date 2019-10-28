Menu
Alexandra Kirrilly Barton displayed nervous behaviour when police spoke to her while she was behind the wheel.
Stopping to read text message costs driver

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
27th Oct 2019 5:02 PM | Updated: 28th Oct 2019 4:51 AM
A DECISION to stop her vehicle to read a text message proved costly for Alexandra Kirrilly Barton.

The 43-year-old was still in the driver's seat when a police officer approached and spoke with her on September 5 in Archer Street, Emu Park.

Barton displayed nervous behaviour and when she was asked if there was anything in the vehicle she said "no".

In her handbag police found a sharps kit and there was also a hypodermic syringe in the centre console.

Barton pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court this month to possessing the utensils and she was fined $500.

