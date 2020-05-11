Stop-over added to Brisbane to Gladstone flight

CHANGES: Alliance Airlines has added a stop to the Brisbane to Gladstone route. Picture: SUPPLIED

CHANGES: Alliance Airlines has added a stop to the Brisbane to Gladstone route. Picture: SUPPLIED

ALLIANCE Airlines’ chief executive says despite removing the direct Brisbane to Gladstone flight there will be “no impact” on flight prices.

Last month the airline committed to continue flying between Gladstone and Brisbane, but via Bundaberg, increasing the flight time by about an hour.

“As you would expect, there is low demand for travel at present due to COVID-19,” Lee Schofield(pictured) said.

“However, Alliance is mindful that access to air travel for regional centres such as Gladstone and Bundaberg is still essential and we wanted to maintain a base schedule,” Mr Schofield said.

“As such, the decision was made to triangulate these services and keep flights at six times per week.”

Mr Schofield said the changes were not permanent and Alliance would continue to evaluate when it could resume direct services as COVID-19 restrictions start to ease.

“There will be no impact on flight prices,” he said.

“Alliance is continuing to provide competition on the route, which I think is essential.”

Gladstone’s other flight service, Qantas, has reduced its schedule to fly between Gladstone and Brisbane twice a week and Brisbane to Gladstone twice a week.

Both remain direct routes.