Red light Speed camera at Bray street intersection. 03 AUG 2018
Red light Speed camera at Bray street intersection. 03 AUG 2018 Trevor Veale
News

STOP! If you run a red light here expect to be caught

Maddelin McCosker
by
17th Jul 2019 11:23 AM
FOLLOWING this week's news that a new red light speed camera would be installed at a busy Rockhampton intersection, we thought we'd check where the rest of them were.

Surprisingly there are only six fixed speed cameras in Central Queensland, according to data found on the Queensland Government's website.

Five of those are in Rockhampton, and one is in Gladstone.

Of the five in Rockhampton, two of those are combined red light speed cameras and three are your regular speed cameras.

Here's where they are located:

GLADSTONE:

  • Glenlyon Street at the intersection with Tank Street, Gladstone Central (combined red light speed camera)

 

Rockhampton is home to five of the six speed and or red light cameras in Central Queensland. The sixth is in Gladstone.
ROCKHAMPTON:

  • Musgrave Street at the intersection with High Street, Berserker (combined red light speed camera)
  • Bruce Highway at the intersection with High Street, Rockhampton combined red light speed camera)
  • Fitzroy Street at the intersection with Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City (red light camera)
  • George Street at the intersection with Albert Street, Rockhampton City (red light camera)
  • George Street at the intersection with Fitzroy Street, Rockhampton City (red light camera)

 

Rockhampton is home to five of the six speed and or red light cameras in Central Queensland. The sixth is in Gladstone.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

