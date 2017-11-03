News

'Stop drinking': Woman with medical condition drives drunk

STOCK PHOTO: A woman no longer in tip-top shape has been disqualified from driving after a night out aggravated a troublesome medical condition.
STOCK PHOTO: A woman no longer in tip-top shape has been disqualified from driving after a night out aggravated a troublesome medical condition. Trevor Veale
Sarah Steger
by

A WOMAN no longer in tip-top condition has been disqualified from driving after a night out aggravated a troublesome medical condition.

Chanelle Blyth pleaded guilty to one charge of drink driving at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard that on October 7 at 3.40am Blyth returned a reading of .122 after police intercepted her for a roadside breath test at Goondoon St, Gladstone.

"When questioned, the defendant with two previous drink driving offences said she had consumed four shots and two vodka drinks but had stopped drinking at 11.30pm," Police prosecutor Acting Senior Constable Balan Selvaderai said.

But Blyth's case wasn't as clear-cut as some, with Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield pointing out her client was suffering from a medical condition.

"As you saw from the medical letter, there's more at play here than my client having a disregard for her responsibilities as a driver," she said.

"Certainly, given her position, she's not aware of the effects of alcohol. She certainly would not deliberately put herself in this position. She believed that she was behaving responsibly as it was several hours since her last drink prior to the driving.

"Unfortunately, her ill health, which she wasn't fully aware of at the time, has contributed to a higher reading than one would expect under normal circumstances."

Magistrate Melanie Ho disagreed, however, saying Blyth "knew something wasn't quite right" given her recent visit to the doctor in regards to the condition.

At 10am on a previous occasion, Blyth had been pulled over by police after a night out the previous day. When she returned a positive reading several hours into the morning, she knew something was wrong and went to see the doctor.

"What's the remedy?" Ms Ho asked the defence lawyer.

"Simply to stop drinking," Ms Ditchfield said.

"She accepts she was aware to a degree, given the previous incident, but she had certainly not seen the results to confirm there was any issue and that the first incident was nothing more than an anomaly," Ms Ditchfield said.

"But she was on notice," Ms Ho interjected.

The offence was Blyth's third of the kind, with two previous ones in 2012 and 2013 disqualifying her from driving for three and then 15 months respectively.

Due to the unusual nature of the incident, Ms Ho imposed the minimum six months disqualification.

Blyth was fined $1200.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  crime drink driving gladstone court gladstone magistrates court magistrate melanie ho

Gladstone Observer

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Ray White defends handling of employee's SSM video

Ray White defends handling of employee's SSM video

Ray White has hit back after a Gladstone employee claimed her boss mishandled a situation involving a video she posted on Facebook earlier this week.

premium_icon How the crew of trawler Dianne saved footy legend's life

Andrew Ettingshausen went on-board the slug boat Dianne in a documentary aired on The Discovery Channel in 2015.

Documentary footage takes on new poignancy in wake of tragedy

Labor to boost Works for Queensland funding: Butcher

FUNDING BOOST: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher (right) with Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett.

Extra $200K for Gladstone in the works.

'Buy Queensland' gets the nod from local business

POLICY SUPPORT: Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni.

Gladstone's leading business body expresses support.

Local Partners