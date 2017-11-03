'Stop drinking': Woman with medical condition drives drunk

STOCK PHOTO: A woman no longer in tip-top shape has been disqualified from driving after a night out aggravated a troublesome medical condition.

Trevor Veale

A WOMAN no longer in tip-top condition has been disqualified from driving after a night out aggravated a troublesome medical condition.

Chanelle Blyth pleaded guilty to one charge of drink driving at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard that on October 7 at 3.40am Blyth returned a reading of .122 after police intercepted her for a roadside breath test at Goondoon St, Gladstone.

"When questioned, the defendant with two previous drink driving offences said she had consumed four shots and two vodka drinks but had stopped drinking at 11.30pm," Police prosecutor Acting Senior Constable Balan Selvaderai said.

But Blyth's case wasn't as clear-cut as some, with Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield pointing out her client was suffering from a medical condition.

"As you saw from the medical letter, there's more at play here than my client having a disregard for her responsibilities as a driver," she said.

"Certainly, given her position, she's not aware of the effects of alcohol. She certainly would not deliberately put herself in this position. She believed that she was behaving responsibly as it was several hours since her last drink prior to the driving.

"Unfortunately, her ill health, which she wasn't fully aware of at the time, has contributed to a higher reading than one would expect under normal circumstances."

Magistrate Melanie Ho disagreed, however, saying Blyth "knew something wasn't quite right" given her recent visit to the doctor in regards to the condition.

At 10am on a previous occasion, Blyth had been pulled over by police after a night out the previous day. When she returned a positive reading several hours into the morning, she knew something was wrong and went to see the doctor.

"What's the remedy?" Ms Ho asked the defence lawyer.

"Simply to stop drinking," Ms Ditchfield said.

"She accepts she was aware to a degree, given the previous incident, but she had certainly not seen the results to confirm there was any issue and that the first incident was nothing more than an anomaly," Ms Ditchfield said.

"But she was on notice," Ms Ho interjected.

The offence was Blyth's third of the kind, with two previous ones in 2012 and 2013 disqualifying her from driving for three and then 15 months respectively.

Due to the unusual nature of the incident, Ms Ho imposed the minimum six months disqualification.

Blyth was fined $1200.