Stonestreets makes decision on the future of business

CONVOY: There will be fewer Stonestreets buses in Gladstone but the company is not leaving town.

CONVOY: There will be fewer Stonestreets buses in Gladstone but the company is not leaving town.

BUS company Stonestreets has refuted rumours that it is closing down its operations in Gladstone.

General manager Nat Foster said the company was gradually scaling back operations, but staying put.

"There's been a reduction in the work (in Gladstone) as some of our contracts came to an end," Ms Foster said.

"So we made a decision to start demobilising vehicles and reduce our operations."

Ms Foster said the company had monitored the number of buses required to service the city.

"We've been careful to right size the company in Gladstone," she said.

"There are 18 vehicles in town at the moment and as contracts come to an end we'll remove more."

Ms Foster said a decision was made to stop accepting ad hoc work such as business, sports or one-off charters after March 31.

"It's wonderful to get this work, but it's hard to predict how much work that will be and get high utilisation of the vehicles," she said.

"We can't hold buses that are potentially being used for short periods of time."

Stonestreets has been operating in the city for 10 years and still has a range of contracts. "The school runs will operate as normal as we have a long-term contract with Queensland Transport.

"Our first priority is to ensure ongoing employment for our drivers and to honour our existing contracts."