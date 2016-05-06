27°
WATCH: Cowboy's liver torn as he's stomped in rodeo horror

Pam McKay
| 22nd May 2017 11:23 AM Updated: 7:09 PM
The moment Rohan McMahon is stomped by a bull during the PBR.
The moment Rohan McMahon is stomped by a bull during the PBR. PBR Australia video grab

THE cowboy stomped by a bull at Saturday night's PBR event in Rockhampton was transferred to a Brisbane hospital last night.

Rohan Markham, from Ravenshoe, is believed to have suffered a torn liver and pancreas damage when he felt the fury of the bull Moonshine.

Ravenshoe cowboy Rohan Markham.
Ravenshoe cowboy Rohan Markham. Nev Madsen

The 24-year-old completed a faultless ride, which scored him an 84.5, when lying prone on the ground he was hit in the midriff by the back legs of the bull.

He got to his feet and staggered several metres in the arena before falling to the ground.

Rohan was treated by ambulance officers on the scene before being taken to the Rockhampton Hospital where on Sunday he was reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

He was transferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital later that day.

Rohan has been riding professionally for three years and is currently ranked 85th in the world.

The Daily Examiner in Grafton caught up with Markham 12 months ago ahead of the PBR event held in the northern NSW city:

Topics:  bull riding editors picks great western hotel pbr ravenshoe rockhampton rohan markham

