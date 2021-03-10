‘Stomp on your head’: Tradie’s cowardly assault on neighbours

A 19-year-old Redcliffe roofer has been jailed after violently beating his two neighbours.

Kobi Stefan Kobezda appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on March 9 and pleaded guilty to two charges of unlawful assault.

The court heard the victims, both 21-years-old, were attacked by Kobezda and one other man at a Rothwell address on October 23 last year.

Magistrate Mark Bucknall described the attacks as "atrocious".

Kobi Stefan Kobezda, 19, has been jailed after pleading guilty to two charges of unlawful assault in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on March 9. Photo: Facebook

"The victims were your neighbours going about lawful activities and were threatened by (Kobezda) and a person accompanying him," Magistrate Bucknall said.

"One victim has been kicked by (Kobezda) in the chest and he fell to the ground and a physical fight ensued and (Kobezda) threw multiple punches at him.

"The victim attempted to run to safety and the physical assault stopped for a short period of time and he then assaulted the victim again, this time punching him in the left eye socket with a closed fist and assaulted him again by kicking him in the back of the head while saying 'I'm going to stomp on your head'."

Kobi Stefan Kobezda appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on March 9 and pleaded guilty to two charges of unlawful assault.

Magistrate Bucknall said the assault on the second victim was serious, but less serious than the assault on the other 21-year-old man.

The court heard that Kobezda grew up in Redcliffe, attended Redcliffe State High School and now worked as a roofer.

Kobezda began using drugs after his best friend died in a tragic accident in 2018. He also lost his aunty and grandmother to cancer in the same year.

The court head Kobezda had stopped using drugs in 2020 and was now attending counselling.

In sentencing Magistrate Bucknall said due to the "cowardly fashion" the victims were assaulted and the severity of the assault Kobezda would be sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for each charge, to be served concurrently.

A parole release date was set for June 8.

Originally published as 'Stomp on your head': Tradie's cowardly assault on neighbours