UPDATE: Second stolen car crashes at Kirkwood, suspect loose

BREAKING, 8.07PM: A second car reported as stolen today, this one a blue Mazda utility from a Clinton, has hit a guard rail and been abandoned on Kirkwood Rd near the roundabout intersection with Harvey Rd at Kirkwood.

The ute was still running with the keys in the ignition when police arrived, according to a police spokesman.

It was seen earlier this evening travelling together with a black Jeep reported stolen from a property on Gladstone Monto Rd this morning.

That Jeep has since sped through Calliope once again, avoiding police again by swerving onto the wrong side of the road.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

7.00PM: POLICE were led on a chase through the streets of Calliope this morning by a person driving a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle, a black Jeep, was reported stolen shortly after 9am from a property at Boynedale on Gladstone Monto Rd.

Police patrols came across the vehicle as it was travelling into Calliope, but it avoided them by driving erratically at high speed, at one point crossing onto the wrong side of the road and staying there for a considerable period of time.

It was spotted pulling into a service station on Stirrat St shortly after 11am, but left quickly after police drove past.

At one point the Jeep was driven through a park to avoid being intercepted by police, before the chase was called off to avoid risk to the public.

A police media spokesman said anybody who thinks they have seen the Jeep, which is believed to include the numbers 775 in its registration, can inform them by calling Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.