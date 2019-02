MYSTERY CAR: After ten years hiding at the bottom of Awoonga Dam, a vehicle stolen in 2009 was recovered following a joint agency operation involving QPS Divers and Water Police, the Gladstone Area Water Board and Maritime Safety Queensland on Monday.

MYSTERY CAR: After ten years hiding at the bottom of Awoonga Dam, a vehicle stolen in 2009 was recovered following a joint agency operation involving QPS Divers and Water Police, the Gladstone Area Water Board and Maritime Safety Queensland on Monday.

A DECADE old mystery has been solved by Gladstone police with the recovery of a vehicle reported stolen in 2009.

On Monday, a 1999 Ford model vehicle was floated from the bottom of Awoonga Dam using new sonar technology.

It was a joint mission involving Queensland Police Service divers, with Water Police, the Gladstone Area Water Board and Maritime Safety Queensland.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said suspicions a car was submerged at the dam arose after MSQ divers noticed the submerged object 100m from the boat ramp.

"Officers used new generation side-imaging and down-imaging sonar to take several screenshots of the vehicle, which they then sent to Gladstone Water Police,” the spokesman said.

"QPS divers confirmed that it was a vehicle, then proceeded to float the vehicle with airbags.

"It was then removed from the water by tow truck.”

Sergeant Jeffrey Barnett, Officer in Charge Water Police Gladstone, said it was an excellent example of the ways that a publicly available technology could be used to assist police work.

"Should owners and operators of this new sonar technology locate an item they believe may be of interest to police, they should take a screen shot of the item and the GPS position and then contact Policelink,” Sergeant Barnett said.

"I also spoke with the owner of the car who couldn't believe it had turned up after all these years, but surprisingly wasn't overly keen to pick it up in its present condition.”

