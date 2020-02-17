Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Stolen car clocked at 200km/h on Bruce Hwy in CQ

Jack Evans
17th Feb 2020 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are on the lookout for a speeding vehicle reportedly clocked at speeds of over 200kph heading north from Raglan.

A maroon Mazda Two is believed to be stolen and related to other reckless driving incidents near Gladstone.

It is understood the driver allegedly pointed a handgun at police during a previous intercept attempt near Gladstone.

It is understood police did not pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen yesterday afternoon.

gracemere queensland police servce raglan stolen car
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowls club excited for million-dollar revamp

        premium_icon Bowls club excited for million-dollar revamp

        News Once it secured a new 30-year lease, the bowls club was ‘off and running’ to start work on their big project.

        IN COURT: 59 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 59 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Gladstone groups plan a safe night out for women

        premium_icon Gladstone groups plan a safe night out for women

        News NEXT month popular local performers Brittany Elise and Chelsea Maree are preparing...

        ‘Top down’ approach failing Aboriginal Australians

        premium_icon ‘Top down’ approach failing Aboriginal Australians

        News A Gladstone elder says in order to close the gap for Indigenous Australians it’s...