Stolen car clocked at 200km/h on Bruce Hwy in CQ

Police are on the lookout for a speeding vehicle reportedly clocked at speeds of over 200kph heading north from Raglan.

A maroon Mazda Two is believed to be stolen and related to other reckless driving incidents near Gladstone.

It is understood the driver allegedly pointed a handgun at police during a previous intercept attempt near Gladstone.

It is understood police did not pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen yesterday afternoon.