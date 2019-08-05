Stolen car burnt out in West Gladstone

A stolen car has been destroyed by fire this morning in West Gladstone.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the Hyundai i30 was stolen from Carron St West Gladstone at 1.30am before it was located burned out between Blain Dr and Wenitong St around 3am.

Firefighters were called to the scene near the Palm Dr soccer fields at 3.05am where they extinguished the car by 3.20am.

Police are treating the incident as suspicious and investigations are continuing.