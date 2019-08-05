Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A stolen car has been destroyed by fire this morning in West Gladstone.
A stolen car has been destroyed by fire this morning in West Gladstone. Jessica Perkins
Crime

Stolen car burnt out in West Gladstone

liana walker
by
5th Aug 2019 8:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STOLEN car has been burned out the early hours of this morning in West Gladstone.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the Hyundai i30 was stolen from Carron St West Gladstone at 1.30am before it was located burned out between Blain Dr and Wenitong St around 3am.

 

A stolen car was burnt out overnight in West Gladstone.
A stolen car was burnt out overnight in West Gladstone. Jessica Perkins

Firefighters were called to the scene near the Palm Dr soccer fields at 3.05am where they extinguished the car by 3.20am.

Police are treating the incident as suspicious and investigations are continuing.

 

A stolen car was burnt out overnight in West Gladstone.
A stolen car was burnt out overnight in West Gladstone. Jessica Perkins
car fire stolen car west gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Grass roots of racing': Kart club celebrates 40 years

    premium_icon 'Grass roots of racing': Kart club celebrates 40 years

    News The club celebrated turning 40 on July 27 - the date the committee had its first official meeting in 1979.

    IN COURT: 70 people set to face Gladstone court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 70 people set to face Gladstone court today

    News Each day a number of people appear in Gladstone court

    • 5th Aug 2019 10:34 AM
    Eisteddfod tribute to late grandmother

    premium_icon Eisteddfod tribute to late grandmother

    News Emily Newman is sure her grandmother would be proud.

    Calliope sports facility taking shape

    premium_icon Calliope sports facility taking shape

    News The project is a joint initiative between council and State Gov.