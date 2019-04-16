'Stoked': Boyne Island violinist wins coveted prize

ANTIQUE PRIZE: Boyne Island teenager Talia Clow won Simply For Strings' aspiring musicians award, and received a 120-year-old violin to use for 12 months.

ANOTHER chapter of history will be written to the strings of a 120-year-old violin at the fingertips of a gifted Boyne Island teenager.

Year nine Tannum Sands State High student Talia Clow has been loaned the early 1900 violin for the school year by Simply for Strings after winning one of two aspiring musicians awards.

The fully restored 3/4 size Ludovicus Ricozali violin is a European handcrafted instrument made with maple, spruce and ebony, and is one of two bursary instruments handed out nationwide.

To enter the competition, Talia had to submit a video performance, an online written application and provide a referral from her current music teacher showcasing her talent and personality.

Talia's mother Holly said she was "stoked” and "in tears” when she got the phone call to say her daughter was a winner.

"We really wanted to do it and we had big plans of going to the beach and filming with Talia on the rocks, and we had this grand plan,” she said.

"Of course, life gets in the way and you get so busy, and it was due that week.

"She's really good, she's involved in a lot of other extension groups ... and we're like this is too good of an opportunity not to have a go.”

Competing with entrants from around the country, both Holly and Talia believe her down-to-earth and "real” personality is what impressed the judges alongside her natural talent.

While the instrument needs to be returned every three months for servicing, Talia has already performed at the state honours ensemble program in Rockhampton and will use the violin in this year's Gladstone Eisteddfod.

A self-confessed "all-rounder”, Talia's young life is all about music and she also plays piano, guitar, bass guitar, harmonica, ukulele and cello.

Having played since grade three, Talia says she hopes to one day to have the opportunity to tutor kids in music.

Holly said she was proud of her daughter for winning the competition, labelling it an honour and privilege to be able to add to the instrument's history.

"I just want her to really be a part of it, and use it and step up to the plate,” she said.

"It blew us away, little old regional Boyne Island taking out the bigwigs, it's a great underdog story and she's a diamond in the rough.”