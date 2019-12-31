Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ground staff cover the wicket during a rain delay in Launceston.
Ground staff cover the wicket during a rain delay in Launceston.
Cricket

Stoinis well grilled in massive BBL helmet strike

30th Dec 2019 9:50 PM

THE Melbourne Stars have successfully walked the Duckworth-Lewis tightrope to beat the Hobart Hurricanes in a rain-interrupted Big Bash League game.

The match on Monday night in Launceston was called off with the Stars on 3-55 off 7.3 overs, chasing a revised target of 80 from 11 overs. T

Their score was enough under the Duckworth-Lewis system to secure a four-run win, their second over Hobart this summer.

Stream the AUS v NZ Domain Test Series LIVE & Ad-Break Free During Play on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Opener Marcus Stoinis got struck flush on the grill of his helmet trying to duck a Riley Meredith delivery but persevered to hit 25.

James Faulkner gave the Hurricanes a sniff with back-to-back wickets in the first over.

The former Australia all-rounder had the ball swinging to trap Nic Maddinson (two) and Nick Larkin for a duck.

But the Stars were measured from there.

Marcus Stoinis is struck flush on the grill of his helmet by a delivery from Riley Meredith.
Marcus Stoinis is struck flush on the grill of his helmet by a delivery from Riley Meredith.

Peter Handscomb notched a valuable 22 not out and put on a 52-run stand with Stoinis.

Earlier, play was halted twice in the Hobart innings as they reached 5-69 from 11 overs after being sent in.

It was an evening of mixed emotions for D'Arcy Short, who was dismissed for a third-ball duck.

A stunned Stoinis falls back on to the wicket after the frightening strike.
A stunned Stoinis falls back on to the wicket after the frightening strike.

Short was moments before the match called into Australia's one-day squad for a three-game series against India next month after Sean Abbott withdrew injured.

Short edged Dale Steyn (2-12 from two overs) to Handscomb in the opening over.

Meredith (left) checks if Stoinis is all right after striking him in the head with the ball.
Meredith (left) checks if Stoinis is all right after striking him in the head with the ball.

Lightning strikes and rain forced the umpires to pause play in the sixth over, before rain again stopped the contest with the Hurricanes 3-56 after 9.4 overs.

Nathan Coulter-Nile (2-14) took the wicket of opener Caleb Jewell (26 from 28 balls) in the final over.

More Stories

Show More
bbl big bash league cricket marcus stoinis melbourne stars
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireys worry pay would damage volunteer spirit

        premium_icon Fireys worry pay would damage volunteer spirit

        News WHEN Tony Headford is called to help protect a home from a bushfire he knows those around him are doing it for the same reasons - and it’s not for money.

        ‘A miracle’: Resident heartfelt thanks to fireys

        premium_icon ‘A miracle’: Resident heartfelt thanks to fireys

        News RESIDENTS have shown their support for firefighters in the region by putting up...

        Fireworks to send 2019 off with a bang

        premium_icon Fireworks to send 2019 off with a bang

        News Gladstone Regional Council have confirmed their New Year’s Eve fireworks will go...

        It could be a wet New Year’s Eve in Gladstone

        premium_icon It could be a wet New Year’s Eve in Gladstone

        News The Bureau of Meteorology said an upper low is providing instability to the region...