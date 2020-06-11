Stockland awards grants to three Gladstone groups

Students at Yarwun State School, pictured here with principal Amanda Ryan, will benefit from a grant from Stockland Shopping Centre Gladstone to buy Lego robotics equipment. Picture: Paul Beutel

STUDENTS at Yarwun State School will soon have access to the latest in Lego robotics technology thanks to a grant from Stockland Gladstone shopping centre.

P&C president Suzy McKenzie said the school was thrilled to be chosen to receive the $1000 grant, which will buy equipment for its STEM program.

"Grants always mean a lot to our school because we are such a small school of just 32 students," she said.

"We are going to use the grant to update our equipment for our robotics unit."

Being such a small school, Mrs McKenzie thanked the Gladstone community and businesses for their continued support.

"We appreciate everything we get from all of the local community and local businesses," she said.

"We are just thrilled that Stockland chose us to receive this grant this year."

The school was one of three community groups to receive a $1000 grant, along with Nhulundu Health Service and the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service.

The health service aims to build healthier lives and equitable health outcomes for Aboriginal and Islander people.

They will use the grant towards purchasing camping equipment for their Young Men's Program with Gladstone State High School.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service will use the grant towards its annual Gladstone Community Open Day, aimed at educating the public on the important work that emergency services do in the region.

Stockland Gladstone centre manager Diana Mitchell said the centre was proud to give back to the community it serves.

"We recognise and appreciate the incredible value that these groups bring to our local community, and are pleased to help support them in their efforts with these $1000 grants," she said.

"We want our customers and community to thrive and these grants are one way in which we can help to achieve that.

"We are pleased to continue to support local organisations whose work, dedication and commitment are an essential part of helping our community to grow and flourish."

In 2020, Stockland has awarded $276,000 in grants to 266 local groups, clubs and programs across Australia who support health, wellbeing, community connection, education or local environmental initiatives.

The Stockland CARE Grants program, now in its seventh year, has distributed over $1.7 million in funding to more than 1500 local community groups nationally.