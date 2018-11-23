Menu
REVEALED: New plans of what will take over the Target Country site. Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Adv
News

Stockland reveals future of Target Country site

Mark Zita
by
23rd Nov 2018 9:11 AM
STOCKLAND Gladstone has revealed what will happen to the space that will be vacated by Target Country at the end of the year.

A spokeswoman has confirmed there are plans to expand Kmart in to the space that will be soon vacated.

"We understand that vibrant town centres are important to the community and we continue to explore opportunities to enhance the overall customer experience for shoppers at Stockland Gladstone," she said.

Three new speciality retailers and an upgrade to carparks and amenities are also on the list.

Next month marks six years since Stockland initially made an application to Gladstone Regional Council for a $150m redevelopment.

Construction of the new facilities is expected to start in the new year.

Gladstone Observer

