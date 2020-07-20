Stockland recycling benefits animal rescue

Stockland Kin Kora facilities manager Luke Murphy at the location of one of the bins that will financially benefit the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group.

STOCKLAND Kin Kora has launched a new recycling initiative which is set to reap financial benefits for the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group.

Facilities Manager Luke Murphy said the new program aimed to minimise waste at the centre, while also supporting Gladstone Animal Rescue Group through the proceeds collected.

The money received from recycling aluminium, glass, plastic, steel and cardboard will benefit the wonderful work of the rescue group.

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group president Judy Whicker said the current COVID-19 situation was limiting most charities and organisations from major fundraising.

With Stockland Gladstone announcing this wonderful initiative, Mrs Whicker said they were thrilled to be the chosen recipient.

“Funds raised will assist our group in saving more animals, not only from the pound, but also those that are surrendered to us,” she said.

“Money raised will go towards much needed food, cat litter, vet products and desexing and microchipping.”

Mr Murphy said the program would run indefinitely, with bins placed outside Big W, Guzman y Gomez, Ichimaki and Jamaica Blue.

“The intention is to make it easier and to encourage customers who are dining in to put their recyclables into our new designated bins, rather than general waste,” he said.

“Together, we can divert an estimated 121,500 recyclable bottles from landfill each year.”

The Queensland Government introduced Containers for Change in July 2018, where eligible containers can be deposited at approved collection points for 10 cents per item.

“As part of the Government’s scheme, we can receive a refund for most aluminium, glass, plastic, steel and liquid paperboard beverage containers between 150ml and 3L, and we’ll be donating that money received to the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group,” Mr Murphy said.

“Coffee cups are not recyclable, so please place those in the waste bins.”

For more information visit the Stockland Gladstone website.