Stockland launches out of COVID-19 with new content

Celebrity chef Miguel Maestre will teach Gladstone residents how to cook on Stockland’s new interactive website, Belong by Stockland, on Thursday, June 18, from 6pm. photo - supplied

AS GLADSTONE launches out of the COVID-19 slump, Stockland has released a new website featuring everything from favourite celebrities to local shop owners.

Belong by Stockland showcases a diverse range, from live meet ups, food inspiration and DIY ideas, to wellbeing content, retailer stories and more.

"Stockland will continue to support its customers, retailers and communities, and has launched a new online meeting place aimed at bringing people together," Stockland Kin Kora Manager

Diana Mitchell said.

Over the coming weeks, the website will feature fashion advice and tips from Jules Sebastian and interactive cooking with Miguel Maestre.

Stylist to the stars, Jules Sebastian, said she was eager to connect with the community again with her upcoming on-demand fashion edit this Thursday.

"It's so important to feel supported and like you belong, and I'm really looking forward to offering my expertise on the Belong by Stockland hub," she said.

"I'll be sharing some new fashion styling advice and there will be a special interview coming your way soon."

Fashion styling with Jules Sebastian on demand will start Thursday, June 4, at 5pm

Spanish-born Australian chef, restaurateur, author and television presenter, Miguel Maestre, said he was thrilled to see Stockland's continued commitment to creating thriving communities, and to be part of this new hub.

"I've hosted many events at Stockland town centres and miss the energy from customers who come out to participate and learn," he said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing you all at my live cooking event, where we can all cook together - apart."

Cooking at home with Miguel live will take place Thursday, June 18, from 6pm.

For more information visit www.stockland.com.au/belong.