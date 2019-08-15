Menu
An artist's impression of Stockland Gladstone's $4.2 million upgrade to its east mall carpark.
An artist's impression of Stockland Gladstone's $4.2 million upgrade to its east mall carpark. Tegan Annett
Business

Stockland Gladstone in line for $4.2m upgrade

MATT HARRIS
by
15th Aug 2019 4:08 PM
STOCKLAND Gladstone will undergo a $4.2m upgrade to its East Mall carpark.

This follows the recently completed $5.2m upgrade to the West Mall featuring Coles and Kmart.

Stockland Gladstone centre manager Diana Mitchell said the centre was looking forward to providing a finished product that will benefit both customers and retailers.

"The East Mall carpark upgrade will enhance the centre's accessibility and convenience by improving the traffic flow to provide customers with more seamless parking, allowing them to connect with our retailers in a faster and easier way,” Ms Mitchell said.

The upgrade will include a number of new features, including a lift, improved weather protection, additional shade sails to the upper carpark and more efficient lighting for customer safety.

The improved carpark will also provide more disabled and parents with prams spaces.

In an effort to further connect with the community, it will introduce for the first time two designated food delivery collection bays.

"We are so lucky to be part of such a supportive community and want to ensure that we continue to deliver on a space that our customers feel is accommodating and convenient,” Ms Mitchell said.

Customers are being advised the upper carpark and Dawson Hwy entrance will be closed from Thursday, August 22 until Friday, November 22 to complete the upgrade.

Customers can continue to access the centre via both the Philip St entrances and the West Mall parking near Coles and Kmart will also remain open.

The upgrade will be completed in March 2020.

Gladstone Observer

