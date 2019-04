GOOD FRIDAY SEAFOOD: Gladstone Fish Market open for business

The Gladstone Fish Market retail outlet is trading from 9am-5.30pm on Good Friday.

Haven't stocked up on seafood for Good Friday yet? Don't worry, you've still got time.

The Gladstone Fish Market retail outlet is trading from 9am-5.30pm on Good Friday so you can get your fill of fresh-caught fish.

The business has opened all day to the Gladstone community on Good Friday for the past 14 years and this year will be no exception.

The Hotbox will also be open on Friday from 11am-2pm and 5-8pm.

Opening Hours

FRIDAY

Retail: 9am-5.30pm

Hotbox: 11am-2pm & 5-8pm

SATURDAY

Retail: 9am-4pm

Hotbox: closed

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Retail & Hotbox both closed

WEDNESDAY

Retail: 9am - 5.30pm

Hotbox: 11am-2pm & 5-8pm

THURSDAY - ANZAC DAY

Retail: CLOSED

Hotbox: 11am-2pm & 5-8pm

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY

Retail: 9am - 5.30pm

Hotbox: 11am-2pm & 5-8pm