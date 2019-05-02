‘No option’: Logan Council to be sacked

LOCAL Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe will move to sack Logan City Council today telling state parliament he has been left with no option.

"Today I will be recommending to the Governor-in-Council that the Logan City Council be dismissed," he told the House this morning.

"This recommendation under the Local Government Act will be made out of necessity to ensure the residents of Logan have a functioning council."

"From Friday 26 April 2019, Logan City Council has been left with four non-suspended councillors.

"Let me be clear these individuals are innocent until proven guilty.

Suspended Logan mayor Luke Smith. File picture

"However, as a result of the suspension of 9 of 13 councillors at Logan City Council, I have been left with no option but to dismiss the Council.

"Logan City Council has a quorum of 7 councillors.

"With only 4 councillors remaining, it cannot perform its responsibilities. Logan cannot pass a resolution and there is no mechanism under the Local Government legislation which would allow this to occur.

"This is a situation which I cannot let happen. Immediate action must be taken to ensure that the ratepayers of Logan have a council which can function. Logan City Council must have a budget and it must be able to make decisions.

"For this reason, today I will recommend to the Governor-in-Council that the Logan City Council be dissolved and an interim administrator appointed until the March 2020 local government quadrennial elections."

Mr Hinchliffe said the dismissal would not impact on a related Queensland Industrial Relations Commission matter currently under way.