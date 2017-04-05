Finding Dory movie night gets green light

SEARCHING: The character Dory, voiced by Ellen Degeneres, in a scene from the movie Finding Dory. Supplied by Disney.Photo contributed.

PLANS to show Finding Dory at the Toondoon Botanical Gardens have the green light to go ahead.

The movie screening is part of the National Youth Week and is planned to be screened at the gardens on Saturday at 8.30pm.

Despite wet weather last week, a Gladstone Region Council spokeswoman said the free community event would be going ahead.

"It's all still going ahead," she said.

"All is good for the weekend."

Although plans for the movie night are still in place, the Toondoon Botanical Gardens is currently closed but the cafe is still open.

The only other park closed due to the wet weather within the Gladstone region are the Calliope River Picnic Area on the south side and Gladstone Round Trails.