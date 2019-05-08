Sticky sweet treats to get the party started

A PARTY craze that's caught the likes of the Kardashians has arrived in Gladstone, with a new event hire business championing its cause.

A 'doughnut board' looks a bit like a quoits ring-toss game, but is vertical, sticky and hosts edible doughy treats.

The playful help-yourself sweets board is often a talking point at parties, says Evoque Occasions owner Emma Zunker. She believes hers is a first for Gladstone.

She first spied doughnut boards on social media site Pinterest, and decided to peg her belief in their potential and buy one.

"I always wanted a doughnut board but never had one, so I thought this is the perfect opportunity,” she said. "I haven't seen any others around in Gladstone.

"I don't even like doughnuts...I saw it on a celebrity's page when I lived in London. They're all the rage over there.

"It'll be pretty much for any type of event - baby shower, wedding, bridal shower.”

Gladstone business Evoque Occasions opened in April 2019. Contributed

Originally from Bundaberg, Kirkwood resident Ms Zunker moved to Gladstone last year to be with her partner and decided to set up an events business after organising baby showers and events for friends in her spare time.

Almost immediately after deciding to start her business Ms Zunker spotted some huge 2m-tall floral number party props that are now central to her arsenal.

Gladstone business Evoque Occasions opened in April 2019. Its 2m signs are erected here at popular celebration spot Toondoon Botanical Gardens. Contributed

"They're really stunning, when you see them all set up,” she said. "They're really beautiful.

"The baby one gets a lot of interest.

"There definitely isn't anything like that in Gladstone.”