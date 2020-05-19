’Stick your finger up your a---!’ - shocking abuse at cafe

The man in his 60’s abused the Gympie cafe owners because she had not reopend to allow for sit-down customers. (Image digitally altered).Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

AFTER having enjoyed the glorious experience of once again sitting down for a coffee and a snack at a cafe this week, my heart goes out to those businesses that could not justify reopening to sit-down customers - and to those that did.

It is no small feat to follow all the rules, enforce social distancing and sanitising, and ask for the name and phone number of at least one person from each table in case contact tracing is needed later.

It's a huge ask from the cafes and their staff; and obviously the poor bloke who served us had copped more than a few indignant reactions from customers. He was downright nervous, and very grateful when I just smiled and said "of course, not a problem mate".

What normal person wouldn't just say that?

I was horrified to hear about the inexcusable behaviour of an older man to the female owner of a Gympie CBD cafe on Saturday when he learned they were still not open to sit-down customers.

Upper Mary street Gympie.

Instead of showing any normal decency or trace of good manners, this grub told the petite store owner to "shove her finger up her a---". Can you believe it? Utterly disgraceful and disturbing.

The man, who was there with a woman, was asked to leave the shop immediately.

For the love of God, be polite, be respectful, be patient, be kind.

Don't be an a------- like this bloke.