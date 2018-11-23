Steve is on the case for the RSPCA

LESS IS MORE: Steve Landgraf, RSPCA's new regional inspector.

RSPCA inspector Steve Landgraf hopes his job becomes redundant soon.

"The less work I get, the better," he said.

"Unfortunately, there's a lot of work for me at the moment."

Mr Landgraf moved to the region after spending 20 years as a police officer.

"It was a big career and lifestyle change," he said.

"But this job was an opportunity to combine my love for animals with my investigative skills to do some good for the community.

"There's one important difference from my previous role, the victims can't speak to you."

Mr Landgraf is based in Rockhampton but regularly visits Gladstone.

"Gladstone has a fantastic network of foster carers," he said.

"Our volunteers are awesome, but we really rely on the public to assist us too.

"By informing us of alleged cruelty offenders or simply providing water or food to the animal until we can get there.

He sees his role primarily as an educator.

"Most people genuinely love their animals," Mr Landgraf said.

"But sometimes they don't know how to adequately look after them.

"It's heartbreaking at times."

Mr Landgraf is currently employed to work three days a week.

"I've got heaps of work to do," he said.

"I don't think I'm going to be out of a job any time soon."

To report an animal in distress call the RSPCA hotline: 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).