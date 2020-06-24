Steve Bing’s cause of death confirmed

Steve Bing died by suicide, it has been found. Picture: WireImage

A Los Angeles coroner has ruled that film producer Steve Bing, the 55-year-old ex-partner of Liz Hurley, took his own life.

The Hollywood power player and father Hurley's only son, Damian, was found dead in Century City, Los Angeles on Monday.

He died as a result of "multiple blunt trauma", the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office said, with TMZ reporting he fell from an apartment building.

Sources close to Bing, who wrote the comedy film Kangaroo Jack in 2003 and later invested nearly $US100 million in the animated hit Polar Express, said he had been depressed during coronavirus isolation, after years struggling with his mental health.

Friends said his battle with depression came amid financial woes after blowing much of his $US600 million fortune.

One friend, who asked not to be named, said, "Steve was the most charming, caring and generous guy you could ever meet. Yes, he liked beautiful women, but it never worked out. He has gone through a dark time for years. He talked about battling mental illness, bipolar disorder. His close friends are devastated about his death but, sadly, not surprised."

Hollywood producer Steve Bing died after a long battle with depression. Picture: WireImage.

The source added, "Steve did have a drug problem, but it was the mental issues that tormented him. He would often disappear for long periods of time. He didn't have a strong relationship with his kids, and he was sad about that.

"And, as surprising as this sounds, he had financial problems in the end. He made a lot of ill-advised investments. His latest film with Warren Beatty went upside down, and many people took him for a lot of money. People imagine it is impossible to run through $US600 million, but he did. He was too generous."

A second source added, "Steve recently sold his jet, his home, and was very depressed."

Bing dropped out of Stanford University after receiving a $US600 million inheritance from his grandfather, a real-estate developer. He is perhaps best known for being the father of Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian, born in 2002.

Bing initially denied he was his father, but a DNA test proved otherwise.

Elizabeth and Damian Hurley both paid tribute to Bing on social media today, with Elizabeth writing: "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end … although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

"In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday," she said of the April milestone for their son, Damian.

"This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends," Damian wrote on his Instagram.

