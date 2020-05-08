Steps forward for rural fire brigade

PROGRESS: John Bulger listens to community concerns and answers questions at Captain Creek earlier this year.

PROGRESS has been made on a new fire brigade for the Captain Creek area as residents participate in working bees to prepare the shed for reopening.

Spokeswoman for the new brigade’s steering group Sharon Morris said she was optimistic the brigade would be up and running before this year’s bushfire season, typically beginning winter.

“People are doing their hazard reductions already,” Mrs Morris said.

“They’ve put in their applications and they’re going ahead.

“The surrounding brigades can help them.”

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the application to establish a new brigade was under consideration.

“This application relates to the formation, operation and name of the proposed brigade,” the spokesperson said.

As for the name, it’s still undecided.

“There’s a few ideas but nothing yet,” Mrs Morris said.

She said some had mentioned speaking to local indigenous people for a suggestion.