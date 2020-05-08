Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PROGRESS: John Bulger listens to community concerns and answers questions at Captain Creek earlier this year.
PROGRESS: John Bulger listens to community concerns and answers questions at Captain Creek earlier this year.
News

Steps forward for rural fire brigade

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROGRESS has been made on a new fire brigade for the Captain Creek area as residents participate in working bees to prepare the shed for reopening.

Spokeswoman for the new brigade’s steering group Sharon Morris said she was optimistic the brigade would be up and running before this year’s bushfire season, typically beginning winter.

“People are doing their hazard reductions already,” Mrs Morris said.

“They’ve put in their applications and they’re going ahead.

“The surrounding brigades can help them.”

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the application to establish a new brigade was under consideration.

“This application relates to the formation, operation and name of the proposed brigade,” the spokesperson said.

As for the name, it’s still undecided.

“There’s a few ideas but nothing yet,” Mrs Morris said.

She said some had mentioned speaking to local indigenous people for a suggestion.

captain creek captain creek rural fire brigade captain creek rural fire service
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Big mistake gyms are making

    Big mistake gyms are making
    • 8th May 2020 5:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speeding drivers

        premium_icon Speeding drivers

        News Gladstone motorists are being warned to slow down or they will be fined as speeding numbers surge

        • 8th May 2020 5:00 AM
        $78k boost for DV services

        premium_icon $78k boost for DV services

        News “It’s important to know there is somebody to turn to and somewhere to go.”

        • 8th May 2020 5:00 AM
        'Really important': Volunteers uncover 1000s of hatchlings

        premium_icon 'Really important': Volunteers uncover 1000s of hatchlings

        News More than 1000 hatchlings were recorded this turtle nesting season as 25 new...

        Artists turn trash into treasure

        premium_icon Artists turn trash into treasure

        News The inaugural Sculptures by Gladstone Harbour competition saw residents make art...