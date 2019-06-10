Stephanie Scott rapist cold, callous and ready to kill again

School teacher Stephanie Scott, and many other women known to us through brutal murder cases, are remembered via the Australian Femicide Map. (Pic: supplied)

School teacher Stephanie Scott, and many other women known to us through brutal murder cases, are remembered via the Australian Femicide Map. (Pic: supplied)

THE school cleaner who raped and murdered teacher Stephanie Scott was a "serial killer in the making'' who would have gone on to claim more lives.

That is the opinion of legal experts who have analysed psychological tests of Vincent Stanford after his arrest.

Stanford attacked 26-year-old Ms Scott at Leeton High School on the Easter long weekend in 2015 while she was alone in a classroom preparing lessons for students before she went on holidays to get married.

Vincent Stanford’s prison mug shot.

Stephanie Scott was school teacher from Leeton who was raped and murdered by Vincent Stanford.

Ms Scott was missing for three days before her body was found 70km away from the crime scene. Stanford, a cleaner at the school, was arrested the next day. While in prison, Stanford who was 24 at the time of the murder, told a forensic psychologist he first thought of killing people when he was only six or seven years of age.

"This is just the way I'm arranged," he said.

"This was something I had to do, I couldn't stop myself.

Vincent Stanford is taken from Griffith Court after his sentencing to life in prison. Picture: Michael Frogley



A sentencing court also heard he had no remorse and rarely thought of the murder, making him a likely suspect to kill again had he not been caught.

Another killer who police are convinced would have gone on to murder again had he not been caught was nerdy kitchen hand Daniel Kelsall, who was jailed for stabbing businessman Morgan Huxley to death at Mosman in 2013. Kelsall, 26, followed Huxley home from The Oaks Hotel before stabbing him more than 30 times.

"Throughout his trial and sentencing, Kelsall showed no sign of remorse or guilt and gave no apology," said criminal psychologist Xanthe Mallet.

SStephanie Scott and her fiance', Aaron Leeson-Woolley.

"A textbook psychopath, he would, I believe, have gone on to kill again.''

Fellow psychologist Dr Susan Pulman, who interviewed Kelsall in jail, agreed, labelling him a "chilling killer'' who would kill again if ever given the chance.