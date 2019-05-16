Curry stares down little bro in NBA finals series opener

Dell and Sonya Curry watch their sons play in game one 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals. Picture: Jeff Chiu/AP

Dell and Sonya Curry watch their sons play in game one 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals. Picture: Jeff Chiu/AP

STEPHEN Curry has taken his younger brother to the cleaners in a brutally dominant display of firepower in the Golden State Warriors' western conference finals series opener.

As Steph and brother Seth created history as the first two brothers to come up against each other in a conference finals series, it quickly emerged the Portland star was out of his league.

Steph Curry fired a red-hot eight three-pointers in the first three quarters and finished with a game-high 33 points as the Warriors took a six-point lead into the final quarter.

Steph's eight bombs from downtown threatened his own personal record of most three-pointers made in a conference finals series game - nine.

Curry also had a look at the NBA play-offs record of 11 three-pointers made in a single game.

He was simply unstoppable early in the game, but it could have even been worse for Portland.

Curry was forced to the dressing rooms in the second quarter to receive precautionary treatment on his knee.

He returned spitting fire.

Seth finally made his mark in the game, dubbed the "Curry Bowl", when he scored his first bucket in the fourth quarter.

Before then Stephen Curry had led his older brother 33-0 in their scoring duel.