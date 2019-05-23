Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Stepfather to teen: ‘No one has an arse like yours’

by ANNIE PERETS
23rd May 2019 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gold Coast woman's life turned into "chaos" after her stepfather groped her bottom and made inappropriate remarks, tearing their family apart, a court was told.

The man said to the woman "no one has an arse like yours" after he sexually assaulted her on November 22, 2016. She was 17.

He pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to sexual assault.

The 46-year-old was drunk when he grabbed the teenager's bottom for a "few seconds" in the home where they lived.

The woman's mother was not home at the time.

He told the girl "not all girls have a butt like that sweaty" and "it's hard not to notice you" in a follow-up text conversation.

Defence barrister Julian Noud said his client's behaviour was a result of "momentary lapse" due to his intoxication on the "regrettable day".

The offender wrote an apology to the woman on her 18th birthday.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse shamed his irresponsible parenting.

"You were drinking at a time you should have been supervising," Ms Dowse said.

"It was totally inappropriate, stupid beyond belief."

The man was fined $5000. A conviction was recorded.

His former family, including the victim, were present in court.

More Stories

abuse groping stepfather teen

Top Stories

    MP speaks out on Adani process, election result

    premium_icon MP speaks out on Adani process, election result

    Politics Glenn Butcher has played down a potential bloodbath for the Queensland Government during next year's election following the Coalition's federal election victory

    'Outdated look': CBD to be given $2m footpath facelift

    premium_icon 'Outdated look': CBD to be given $2m footpath facelift

    News The project will be funded by council and the State Government.

    New funding for $1.4m Calliope multi-purpose centre approved

    premium_icon New funding for $1.4m Calliope multi-purpose centre approved

    Council News Cost of the project is nearly double initial funding

    'Drug dealers aren't reliable': Woman finds meth in her dope

    premium_icon 'Drug dealers aren't reliable': Woman finds meth in her dope

    News WOMAN fronts court after she tested positive for drugs

    • 23rd May 2019 7:43 AM