Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

STEP UP: New stage for a beloved beachside event

GREAT EVENT: The Beach Arts Music festival will continue to grow.
GREAT EVENT: The Beach Arts Music festival will continue to grow. Mike Richards GLA030916OUTA
Caroline Tung
by

INNOVATIVE ideas are helping the popular Beach Arts Music festival get bigger next year.

The organising committee will build a permanent stage at Millennium Esplanade next year.

"In recent times, it's been a real focus of ours to get a permanent stage put at the esplanade, not just for BAM, but for other community events as well," Beach Arts Music Festival organiser Maxine Brushe said.

Ms Brushe has been involved with organising BAM since the festival began in May 2010.

She wants to continue seeing high quality handmade and baked goods at the festival.

"Our original intention was 'make it, bake it and create it'," she said.

"We don't just take everybody that applies, we're looking for quality products that people won't expect to get from a place like BAM."

Entirely self-funded, the festival costs between $2000-3000 each month to run.

Ms Brushe said a stand-out stall belonged to an indigenous man who sold traditional clothing.

The hard work from a small group of volunteers is the reason the festival continues to be a favourite with the community.

 

Maxine Brushe and Leigh Zimmerlie  at the awards.
Maxine Brushe and Leigh Zimmerlie  at the awards. Matt Taylor GLA111117BIB

BAM was the winner of best event at The Observer's Best in Business awards last month.

Ms Brushe was thrilled with the recognition.

"(The award) really shows that the amount of time and effort is really valued by this community," she said.

"I think it's a really well-established event now and we're really thrilled to get the award.

"We do intend to continue to grow, but we don't intend to grow to an unmanageable level."

BAM has proved to be a hit with regular visitors from Yeppoon, Bundaberg and Biloela.

Saturday's festival was the last for the year. It will return on March 3.

Related Items

Topics:  bam festival community events millennium esplanade

Gladstone Observer
Dog owners barking mad at council's strict beach rules

Dog owners barking mad at council's strict beach rules

Safety fears for elderly dog walkers and angst with changes to local government laws have prompted Agnes Water residents to unleash.

64yo brings half a kilo of marijuana interstate for cancer-sufferer

Stock Image.

ACT man found with 460g of cannabis in car for friend with cancer.

Amazon Australia arrives as shoppers eye Christmas bargains

Amazon launches in Australia

Amazon snuck into Australia under the cover of darkness overnight.

Will you spend two years saving for a house deposit?

The Bankwest First Time Buyer Report reveals the deposit challenges of would-be home-owners across 421 local government areas.

Are you buying a home? You'll need our deposit saving tips

Local Partners