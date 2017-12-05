STEP UP: New stage for a beloved beachside event

GREAT EVENT: The Beach Arts Music festival will continue to grow.

GREAT EVENT: The Beach Arts Music festival will continue to grow. Mike Richards GLA030916OUTA

INNOVATIVE ideas are helping the popular Beach Arts Music festival get bigger next year.

The organising committee will build a permanent stage at Millennium Esplanade next year.

"In recent times, it's been a real focus of ours to get a permanent stage put at the esplanade, not just for BAM, but for other community events as well," Beach Arts Music Festival organiser Maxine Brushe said.

Ms Brushe has been involved with organising BAM since the festival began in May 2010.

She wants to continue seeing high quality handmade and baked goods at the festival.

"Our original intention was 'make it, bake it and create it'," she said.

"We don't just take everybody that applies, we're looking for quality products that people won't expect to get from a place like BAM."

Entirely self-funded, the festival costs between $2000-3000 each month to run.

Ms Brushe said a stand-out stall belonged to an indigenous man who sold traditional clothing.

The hard work from a small group of volunteers is the reason the festival continues to be a favourite with the community.

Maxine Brushe and Leigh Zimmerlie at the awards. Matt Taylor GLA111117BIB

BAM was the winner of best event at The Observer's Best in Business awards last month.

Ms Brushe was thrilled with the recognition.

"(The award) really shows that the amount of time and effort is really valued by this community," she said.

"I think it's a really well-established event now and we're really thrilled to get the award.

"We do intend to continue to grow, but we don't intend to grow to an unmanageable level."

BAM has proved to be a hit with regular visitors from Yeppoon, Bundaberg and Biloela.

Saturday's festival was the last for the year. It will return on March 3.