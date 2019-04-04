Step outside comfort zone with free kayak lessons for youths

ARE you between the ages of 12-25 and want to learn how to kayak while exploring nature up close?

1770 Liquid Adventures is offering a free lesson this Sunday from 9-11am, as part of Queensland Youth Week.

Owner Janina Speck said they were approached by Gladstone Regional Council after running similar workshops at Sunfest.

"We've been doing kayaking for the kids (at Sunfest) for the last seven to eight years,” Ms Speck said. "It's been quite successful.”

She said participants would be able to undertake many different experiences during the event.

"They learn a new skill, try something new, see something different and maybe get a little bit out of their usual comfort zone,” Ms Speck said.

Youths will also get the opportunity to meet new people during the lesson.

"They might see a new part of the region as well,” she said.

Actual activities during the lesson will vary due to weather conditions on the day.

"Sometimes we go explore up along the mangroves in the estuaries,” she said. "We usually try to go out to the sandbars, have a bit of a swim if conditions allow.”

Spaces are still available for the lesson, and anyone who is interested can contact 1770 Liquid Adventures on 0428 956 630.

Children under 18 will need permission from parents to attend.