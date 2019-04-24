Step into the Age of Sigmar with May tournament

BEAST MODE: Sean Fahey is organising the second Age of Sigmar tournament to be held May 25-26 at the Yaralla Sports Club.

BEAST MODE: Sean Fahey is organising the second Age of Sigmar tournament to be held May 25-26 at the Yaralla Sports Club. Matt Taylor GLA280918HAMM

WARGAMERS get your game on and prepare to battle in a fantasy land.

The second Age of Sigmar tournament will be held May 25-26 at the Yaralla Sports Club.

Participants can battle with a variety of plastic miniature characters such as dwarves, elves, orcs and other mythical creatures.

Organiser Sean Fahey said the event garnered 14 participants last year and that he had seen interest in the game slowly grow.

"We got people from Rocky as well and Bundaberg,” Mr Fahey said.

"Queensland has the largest Age of Sigmar community in Australia.”

Mr Fahey said there was a variety of reasons why people were interested, not only in the Age of Sigmar game, but wargaming in general.

"For some people they might like the setting, they like the fantasy and the lore behind it,” he said.

"Some people just like painting all these great models.”

Mr Fahey said people interested in painting figurines eventually became curious and got into the playing side of wargaming.

"Some of them play for the social aspect as well - have fun and meet new people,” he said.

Age of Sigmar is part of the Warhammer series of fantasy tabletop miniature wargames and was introduced in 2015.

It replaced the Fantasy Battle set.

"So what's happened is about three years ago they reset the whole setting,” Mr Fahey said.

"They destroyed what was called the 'old world' - now you play on rounds.”

There are eight rounds, or Mortal Realms, that players can participate in - each with its own set of rules and characteristics.

"You have fire, shadow, metal, light, heaven, death as well,” he said.

"You also have the other one which is the Round of Chaos.”

Mr Fahey said the game is different to Dungeons and Dragons, which is scenario based.

"You can have a narrative theme if you want but (Age of Sigmar games) are played on battlefields,” Mr Fahey said.

"You go into a dungeon. This one is going into a big open battle.”

Entry is $44 and more information can be found on the Gladstone Tournaments Facebook page.