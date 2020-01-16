Step inside the region’s newest school

BEFORE Calliope State High School begins its first year, open days will be held.

Take a tour of the facilities and meet some of the staff today from 4pm-6pm.

Principal Peter Stransfield said families and students who’ve enrolled would be in attendance.

“But it’s also for anyone that may be interested from the community that’s seen the school built to let them have a look through,” Mr Stransfield said.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the community about the new school.”

He expected a good turnout to today’s event.

“The community is pretty supportive out here and we enjoy working with them,” he said.

With less than two weeks until students enter classrooms, Mr Stransfield said excitement was building.

“It will be great to have the students on deck and learning and enjoying the new facility,” he said.

About 160 students are enrolled in Years 7-8.

“We’re very happy with the enrolment count as it stands,” Mr Stransfield said.

There will be another open day at the school on January 20, 2pm-6pm.