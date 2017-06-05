STEM workshop at CQ University attracts big name scientist

In just over two weeks CQ University will be hosting 2017 Australian of the Year Professor Alan Mackay-Sim for a science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) educator professional development day.

The event, titled STEM in Action has been organised by QLD STEM Education Network, the Science Teachers' Association of QLD and the Queensland Association of Maths Teachers with funding provided by Advance QLD Initiative.

The STEM in Action workshop sessions will explore cutting edge applications within STEM in an interactive format and will then be followed by a moderated panel discussion of STEM professionals.

"I hope that people will take away from the event some passion, enthusiasm and ideas they can embed into their own classroom Mrs Kay Lembo - manager of QLD STEM Education Network and president of Science Teachers' Association of QLD said .

"We are so fortunate to have Professor Mackay-Sim come up, his research is ground breaking in itself, I love hearing how his career path developed.”

"It's a good thing to have an Aussie of the year who is a scientist- he's a huge advocate of supporting teachers and education” she said.

Professor Mackay-Sim was awarded Australian of the Year for his ground-breaking work on olfactory ensheathing cells for spinal repair.

"It is wonderful to host such a large event in Central Queensland and provide our local teachers with access to quality professional development without having to travel to a capital city” Dr Linda Pfeiffer STEM education officer and academic at CQ University said.

"CQ University as part of the QSEN network is moving ahead in STEM Education and I am very excited to be involved in improving STEM outcomes for all Australians.”

According to an Australian Industry group report in 2013, 75 per cent of global jobs in the future will require STEM skills.

"Historically anything to do with science and mathematics has been deemed the hard subjects. (in schools) but (these subjects) are an economic driver for our economy to increase” Mrs Lembo said.

