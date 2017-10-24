26°
STEM finding its place at CQU in 2018

GROWING: Linda Pfeiffer from CQUniversity, speaking on the outlook for the new STEM Building which just received $550,000 in funding.
Caroline Tung
by

THE much-anticipated Australia Pacific LNG STEM Hub will become a hive of activity when it opens mid next year.

The hub at CQUniversity's Gladstone Marina campus will have six booths dedicated to the STEM curriculum.

CQUniversity Gladstone Marina campus senior education academic Dr Linda Pfeiffer said she was looking forward to welcoming more science students.

"We will have a wet booth for chemistry activities, coding, mathematics, electrical booth, and a darkroom for light and plant experiments.”

The new building will initially be used for professional development of new teachers, mainly targeting primary school teachers.

Funding provided for the Teacher Release Scheme means teachers will be able to attend classes with STEM specialists to upskill and take new knowledge to their classrooms.

"This mainly came about from the ConocoPhillips Science Experience that the university has been running... and building that relationship with the local industry,” Ms Pfeiffer said.

The ConocoPhillips Science Experience is a program designed to engage students with activities under the guidance of scientists, and takes place in 35 universities.

