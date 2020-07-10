Stefanovic’s grovelling apology to Premier over border

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic has issued a grovelling apology to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on national TV following his scathing criticism of the Queensland border blockade.

Mr Stefanovic was wrapping up after speaking to Ms Palaszczuk on the show this morning.

It comes as the border reopens at midday to all states but Victoria. Tough new checks will be in place at border checkpoints to filter out Victorians.

"Okay, just a few weeks ago (NSW Premier) Gladys Berejiklian, just finally, called your decision to keep the borders closed 'crazy' and 'illogical', among many other things," he said.

Ms Palaszczuk chimed in: "Yeah that's right, I remember all of that."

The Today Show host Karl Stefanovic apologises to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on national TV. Picture: The Today Show

Continuing, Mr Stefanovic said "on behalf of Gladys and myself, I'm sorry", accompanied by an audio clip reiterating the apology.

"Are we ever going to talk again?" Mr Stefanovic asked with a grin.

The Premier began laughing and accepted the television host's apology before a bunch of flowers was presented to her live at the Queensland-New South Wales border at Coolangatta.

"Oh, thank you, oh this means a lot, thank you so much," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"On behalf of the people of Queensland, Karl, we accept your apology."

Earlier in the segment, Ms Palaszczuk spoke of the changes to border restrictions from midday and the situation at the border as an estimated 250,000 travellers prepare to enter Queensland.

NSW Police have warned motorists could sit in traffic jams stretching up to 20km and even suggested they bring snacks and drinks.

Ms Palaszczuk said "everything is going smoothly as expected", but admitted there would be significant delays for motorists later in the day.

A police officer speaks to motorists at the border. Picture: Adam Head

"There are going to be lengthy delays after 12 o'clock of people coming into Queensland," she said.

"So please, if you're thinking about coming today, maybe think about changing your plans. You could be sitting in traffic for hours.

"I'm letting everybody know that, I've been saying that all week."

Ms Palaszczuk previously warned of long delays, but said there would not be "chaos and confusion".

