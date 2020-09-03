Menu
Supplied Karl Stefanovic Today show. Picture: Today/Channel 9
News

Stefanovic’s bizarre plan to get across border

by Kyle Wisniewski
3rd Sep 2020 1:41 PM
Today Show host Karl Stefanovic has used his love for a classic Australian film to brainstorm a plan to cross the Queensland border.

Inspired by the Australian 2003 comedy film Danny Deckchair and also by David Blaine's latest stunt, the Sydneysider has pitched the idea of crossing the Queensland border with balloons.

A balloon comes into land at Emerald Lakes, avoiding the spires on the French Quarter buildings, on Thursday morning. Once a common sight in the area, Balloons with their baskets full of tourists are now something of a rarity. Picture Glenn Hampson
"It got me thinking yesterday with a few hours on our spare hands, I had another crack of getting into Queensland," Stefanovic said on the Today Show while video played of illusionist Blaine flying into the air holding balloons.

"Here's the proof, there we go just sail on over the border.

"What go you think about that? Just over Coolangatta with beautiful headwind. Off I'll go all the way up to Yorkeys Knob."

The TV personality was reminded of his idea when Blaine's stunt 'Ascension' was shown, which showed the illusionist attached to a bunch of specially designed helium-filled balloons allowing him to float about 18,000 feet above the earth before returning by parachute.

border border lockdown karl stefanovic today show

